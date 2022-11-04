As traders of Leeds Kirkgate Market for nearly 40 years, Neil’s Greengrocers have always tried to offer help where they can. They started supplying their local community when the pandemic hit and people were isolated with no way of receiving deliveries.

With donations from Maureen Lillywhite of Meanwood Church, Neil’s Greengrocers were able to launch its Donate a Dinner campaign in 2021.

The donations received by the public were turned into 300 Christmas boxes and shared with local charities and food banks for distribution to the most vulnerable.

Neil's Greengrocer are raising money to provide Christmas dinner for the vulnerable.

Matt Brake, who works at the grocers, said: "We know we can't help everyone but we believe as a family business we should try and help the community that has served us well over the last 40 years and give a little bit back.”

This year, Neils Greengrocers have teamed up with Malcom Michaels Butchers of Cross Gates to supply the meat for the meals at cost price, but the team still desperately needs donations towards the rest of the meals.

Donations recieved will be turned into Christmas boxes and delivered to Give a Gift charity in LS8 and Meanwood Church in LS6 to ensure as many families as possible will get “the gift of a Christmas dinner”, Matt said.

He added: "This year is going to be exceptionally difficult for families due to the Cost of Living Crisis so we are ramping up the efforts to help as many families as possible.”

