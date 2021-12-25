Mumtaz Leeds gives away more than 1,200 free meals on Christmas Day
Staff at Mumtaz Leeds have been praised after giving away more than 1,200 free curries on Christmas Day to vulnerable Leeds residents.
Mumtaz on Chadwick Street offered to give out free meals for people to enjoy as Christmas Dinner.
Last year, Mumtaz handed out more than 1,500 meals in a similar offer.
"We know there is a demand and need to help", Asad Arif Customer & Business Relations Manager, told the YEP.
"Inspired by Marcus Rashford we have just released a post that we will also do our bit to help on Christmas Day by giving out free meals for people to enjoy as Christmas Dinner."
There was no need to sign up for a free meal at Mumtaz - they were given out from 2pm to 4pm on the day and collected from reception.
"The meals will be prepared before and more can be made if more people turn up", Asad added.
On the day, the first 500 portions were taken by 2pm.
So staff worked as fast as possible to make 500 more.
When they were gone, they continued cooking and had given away 1,200 by the time of writing.
Asad spoke to the YEP on Christmas day: "I’m pleased I can help.
"We had people coming from all backgrounds and even a lovely man that came for his disabled father who always remembers Mumtaz days from when he was young.
"He was told to come and collect a meal specifically from Bradford!"
