Collins Seafoods is now sponsoring the Trussell Trust-backed Leeds South and East Food Bank in Beeston, providing a monthly donation and support to the organisation.

The company is a leading UK fish supplier that has been supplying frozen-at-sea fish for 42 years.

Food Banks are among the organisations suffering during the ongoing cost of living crisis, as expenses continue to rise to keep warehouses and distribution centres open.

Leeds South and East Food Bank located in Beeston is being sponsored by a leading fish supplier. Picture: Andy Garbutt

It has coincided with an increased demand for food and food banks by people struggling to feed themselves this winter and has left many food banks in desperate need for help.

Nathanya Laurent, development manager at Leeds South and East Food Bank, said: “We are thrilled to have Collins Seafoods by our side. With demand going through the roof and lots of unknowns to navigate, knowing we have the security of a regular donation will help us to build our resilience and maintain a robust service during these very uncertain times.”

As well as a monthly donation, the company plans to help the food banks with future fundraising projects and work with them to spread awareness and the importance of food banks.