The annual Swap Shop initiative will be taking place on Tuesday December 6 across all of 200 Degrees Coffee shops – including its Leeds venue on Bond Street.

The coffee roaster finds that access to basic hygiene products has been heavily reduced in the cost-of-living crisis and are therefore asking its customers to donate toiletries such as toothpaste and deodorant, sanitary products and everyday cleaning products. Customers are also encouraged to donate baby care items such as nappies. These items will be exchanged for cups of coffee in store and donated to the charity Switch Up.

Marcellus Baz, founder and chief executive of Switch Up, said: “The last thing disadvantaged families will buy is toiletry products as food and energy will always take preference. The support of 200 Degrees made a significant difference to the help we could provide to vulnerable families last Christmas. This year is set to be even bigger.”

200 Degrees is also asking local businesses and wholesale customers to get involved. Coffee sacks will be sent to those who are taking part in order to collect the hygiene products. Wholesale customers will have their items exchanged for coffee beans.

Chief executive of 200 Degrees Coffee, Rob Darby, added: “The Swap Shop is a great opportunity for us to make a small but positive difference to those who need it most and give something back to our customers in exchange for their kindness.”

