The York Road rehoming centre has seen unprecedented demand, as more owners find themselves unable to afford the upkeep that comes with having a pet. The charity is looking at ways to increase the number of dogs it can help, including using more foster carers to leave space for more dogs in the rehoming centre.

Amanda Sands, centre manager at Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre, said: “2023 has been one of the busiest years I’ve personally ever had to experience. The demand to help dogs is just increasing more and more.

"We had the pandemic, but then very closely followed by the cost of living crisis which is like a perfect storm. The sad situation now is that people have dogs they just can’t afford to keep.”

We go behind-the-scenes at Dogs Trust Leeds as the cost of living crisis bites owners