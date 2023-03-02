Dogs Trust Leeds: Behind the scenes at the rehoming centre as cost of living leaves more pooches without homes
Dogs Trust Leeds is having one of its busiest years on record as the cost of living crisis bites.
The York Road rehoming centre has seen unprecedented demand, as more owners find themselves unable to afford the upkeep that comes with having a pet. The charity is looking at ways to increase the number of dogs it can help, including using more foster carers to leave space for more dogs in the rehoming centre.
Amanda Sands, centre manager at Dogs Trust Leeds rehoming centre, said: “2023 has been one of the busiest years I’ve personally ever had to experience. The demand to help dogs is just increasing more and more.
"We had the pandemic, but then very closely followed by the cost of living crisis which is like a perfect storm. The sad situation now is that people have dogs they just can’t afford to keep.”
Watch the video above as we go behind-the-scenes at Dogs Trust Leeds.