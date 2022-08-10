Discount store offering 4,000 products for £1 and under to open in Leeds city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Beyond, the UK’s freshest new nationwide discount store, will open its doors at The Core Shopping Centre for the first time on Friday, August 12 at 10am.

It has been created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail, the Barnsley-based retailer and will sell more than 4,000 products for £1 and under, as well as finds that go beyond £1.

The bargain retailer has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 local retail jobs for the city.

One Beyond is opening in Leeds city centre.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond, said he was thrilled to be opening the firm’s first One Beyond store in Leeds city centre.

“We already have several stores in the area from our sister brand, One Below, including locations at Kirkstall Road and Regent Street Retail Park.

“Whilst we have over 4,000 products for £1 similarly to One Below, we have expanded our product range in One Beyond to also stock additional ranges which are priced beyond £1. Our aim is to continue to provide our loyal shoppers with exceptional value but with an even greater choice of handpicked bargains.”

Mr Edwards added: “Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“It’s great to be able to occupy this convenient location in the city, offering amazing value bargains for Leeds shoppers. When other retailers on the high street are closing, we’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area.”

One Beyond will offer thousands of essential items across many departments including essential cleaning, groceries, medical, home, pet care, health and beauty and DIY.

The store will also stock a massive summer range of gardening products including garden decorations, summer party items, packs of solar lights and expanding hoses, so that customers can make the most of their outdoor space on a budget.