The total is £260 more per month than a year ago, a staggering 26 per cent rise.

The analysis is based on a family with two adults on average wages and typical bills for Leeds, living in an averagely-priced semi-detached house on a variable mortgage.

This family will be paying a combined £484 in utility bills and council tax from next month, after the new higher energy price cap hits, which is £193 higher than the same month last year.

The cost of household bills and mortgage payments for a typical family will rocket next month without government intervention. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

They will also be forking out £1,272 on their monthly mortgage payment, £66.79 more than last year, as interest rates continue to climb.

Taken together, these bills will take up 31 per cent of our average couple's take-home pay unless the new Prime Minister takes urgent action.

Support for working families came through as one of the priorities when the YEP asked readers what steps they wanted to see Liz Truss taking.

It has been reported that she plans to protect households from the full impact of soaring energy prices with a £90bn intervention.

The Yorkshire Evening Post is joining National World sister titles across the country to call on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to take urgent action over the cost of living crisis.

She is thought to be planning to freeze bills at around the £2,500 mark - some £500 higher than current levels but more than £1,000 below next month's cap.

Details have not yet been finalised, but the plan is expected to be funded through general taxation or increased borrowing rather than paid for in future energy bills.

Ms Truss could set out her energy package as early as Thursday, it is understood.

A Government source confirmed a Times report that the energy freeze will be at around the £2,500 mark, although an insider in the Truss camp yesterday said "nothing is finalised yet".

The plan is based on the current £1,971 energy price cap, plus the £400 universal handout announced under Mr Johnson's government.

Help is also expected for business customers struggling with soaring bills not covered by the existing energy price cap in England, Scotland and Wales.