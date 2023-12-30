I didn’t predict my evening out in Leeds would end with an intense game of Pop Up Pirate.

Chance and Counters wasn’t my first choice for a catch-up with a friend. We were turned away from one of the city’s more high end bars as it was fully booked, so we wandered over to Merrion Street and a new addition caught our eye.

Opened just three weeks ago in the old Yard & Coop restaurant, Chance and Counters is the city’s first dedicated board game bar and cafe.

We were warmly greeted by a member of staff who let us know how things worked. Downstairs, a collection of more simple board games can be enjoyed for free over drinks or a bite to eat, while upstairs there are larger gaming tables and a bigger library for a very reasonable £2 per person, per hour.

Our reviewer tried Chance and Counters in Merrion Street, Leeds' first dedicated board game bar and cafe (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

The space hasn’t changed much from its former use, with an industrial feel and homely touches - exposed brick walls and quirky paintings, mis-matched tables and a pastel pink spiral staircase.

There’s a concise yet tempting food menu full of classic diner grub - burgers, wings, loaded fries and cheesecake. The range of draught beer and cider was fantastic and it was nice to see some local options.

I opted for the gin bramble, one of six cocktails on offer. It had a big hit of citrus and was super refreshing. My friend went for the peach long island iced tea which was a nice take on the classic with creme de peche.

We enjoyed a few games of Uno before grabbing Dobble, a trickier version of snap. After ordering our second round of drinks - we both went for a single peach gin and tonic - we moved onto some nostalgic games of Guess Who, Operation and Pop Up Pirate which had us in stitches.

There are more than 500 board games to choose from, and upstairs is a space for more serious gamers (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

Our bill came to a pretty standard £34.10 - the cocktails were priced at £9.50 and the single gins were £6 each, with a 10% optional service charge added.

But unlike your standard bar, we had a whopping 500 games to choose from and plenty to keep us entertained for hours, with friendly staff on hand to guide us.

Whether you’re a board game fanatic or a novice like us, Chance and Counters has nailed what it set out to do - create a relaxed place to soak up the company of friends and put your phone away for a few hours.

Factfile

Address: 6-8 Merrion Street, Leeds, LS1 6PQ

Telephone: 0113 487 5930

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tue-Thurs, 4pm-11pm; Fri, 4pm-1am; Sat, noon-1am; Sun, noon-10pm.

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10