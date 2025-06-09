It’s the boutique pilates studio promising a focus on energising full-body workouts and expert-led instruction.

PILAT3S is opening its first location in Leeds on Wellington Street in the city centre from Saturday, June 21.

The studio will bring a refined approach on Reformer Pilates to the city. Each class is carefully designed to elevate each training experience, combining full-body workouts with curated music, immersive studio technology to support physical strength and boost mental wellbeing.

Set in an 500 sq ft basement studio on 68a Wellington Street alongside its sister brand TRIB3, the space offers eight Reformer beds with state-of-the-art equipment and instructors, ensuring each session feels focused, effective, and results-driven.

Tom Hampton, owner of PILAT3S, said: “Our goal is to offer something different from Traditional Pilates, making it more accessible, engaging and dynamic for individuals of all fitness levels. Guiding members to build strength, balance and confidence through every class”.