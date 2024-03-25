Boojum Merrion Centre: Award-winning Mexican restaurant confirms Leeds opening date with free food giveaway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boojum, a Mexican eatery that opened its first store in Belfast in 2007, has confirmed it will be bringing its fresh and high-quality menu to the Merrion Centre, Leeds - opening April 10.
To kick things off, the award-winning brand is giving away free burritos to the first 300 customers on opening day from 12pm.
After amazing success in Northern Ireland, growing from one Belfast store back in 2007 to 16 today, the brand's Leeds city centre store will represent its first on the UK mainland.
Head of Marketing, Paul McCullagh, said: "We have been blown away by the response to opening our first British site in Leeds and can’t wait to be part of the famous foodie scene.
"Whether it’s for an after work bite, casual date night or beers and burritos with friends, Boojum has you covered, and we can’t wait to open our doors on April 10."
The new 45-seater Leeds stores menu features customisable burritos, bowls, nachos, tacos, chips, and salsas all made fresh in store every day. Boojum also offers an interesting range of soft drinks and variety a of Mexican beers including favourites Corona and Modelo.
Boojum has built a strong following for its punchy flavours and generous portion sizes, served at an affordable price point.
Recently recognised as having the 6th most trending dish on Deliveroo globally (number 1 in Mexican), Boojum is also celebrated for its fast and friendly service. Further updates on the opening giveaways, will be made available across the brand's social media channels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.