Blossoms and The Snuts to perform at Leeds Festival 2021 as Machine Gun Kelly drops out

Leeds Festival 2019.

It comes after festival organisers announced that Machine Gun Kelly would no longer be able to perform due to restrictions and logistics.

Blossoms will be playing on Friday, August 27.

Other artists performing on that day are Liam Gallagher, Wolf Alice, Biffy Clyro and Yungblud.

The Snuts are playing on Saturday, August 29 alongside artists Catfish and the Bottlemen, Mabel, AJ Tracey and Sports Team.

Festival-goers will have to demonstrate their Covid-19 status, according to the festival website.

A statement on the Leeds Festival website read: "We recommend that you screenshot or download a copy of your NHS COVID Pass prior to arrival so that you have it ready to show at the entry gates. Alternatively, you can show a printed copy which will be quick and easy.

"If you don’t have access to a smartphone or computer, then you can call 119 to request a letter to demonstrate your vaccination status or online here.

"Please note that the letter can take up to 5 working days to reach you. This letter will be sent to the address registered with your GP.