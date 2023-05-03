Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
3 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Beloved Leeds pubs at risk as Black Sheep Brewery to appoint administrators

The Black Sheep Brewery has announced that it intends to appoint administrators to protect the interests of its creditors.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:14 BST

A spokesman for Black Sheep, which owns popular Leeds pubs Foley’s Tap House and Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen, stressed that the business was trading as normal and there have been no job losses to date.

The beloved Foley’s is located in a grade II listed building on the Headrow, opposite Leeds Town Hall, while Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen has become a favourite in Chapel Allerton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In April, the company announced it had started a review of its strategic options, including the possibility of an acquisition of the company in all or in part.

Black Sheep Brewery, which is based in Masham, North Yorkshire, runs two popular pubs in Leeds. Picture: James HardistyBlack Sheep Brewery, which is based in Masham, North Yorkshire, runs two popular pubs in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty
Black Sheep Brewery, which is based in Masham, North Yorkshire, runs two popular pubs in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

A company statement read: “On April 27 2023, the company made a further announcement explaining that it was no longer seeking an acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the company, but it was still considering a sale of the business and assets of the company.

“The board of the company has resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint Kristian Shuttleworth and Clare Boardman of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as administrators to the Company and BSB Retail Limited. The is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors.

“No shares will be traded on Asset Match until further notice and the auction scheduled for May 24 2023 has been suspended.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If a new buyer cannot be found, it would continue a run of bad luck for Slap and Pickle which recently moved into the kitchen at Black Sheep Tap. Having previously had sites at Beer Hawk and Assembly Underground - both of which closed in December.

Related topics:Leeds