A spokesman for Black Sheep, which owns popular Leeds pubs Foley’s Tap House and Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen, stressed that the business was trading as normal and there have been no job losses to date.

The beloved Foley’s is located in a grade II listed building on the Headrow, opposite Leeds Town Hall, while Black Sheep Tap & Kitchen has become a favourite in Chapel Allerton.

In April, the company announced it had started a review of its strategic options, including the possibility of an acquisition of the company in all or in part.

Black Sheep Brewery, which is based in Masham, North Yorkshire, runs two popular pubs in Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

A company statement read: “On April 27 2023, the company made a further announcement explaining that it was no longer seeking an acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the company, but it was still considering a sale of the business and assets of the company.

“The board of the company has resolved to file a notice of intention to appoint Kristian Shuttleworth and Clare Boardman of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as administrators to the Company and BSB Retail Limited. The is taking this action to protect the interests of its creditors.

“No shares will be traded on Asset Match until further notice and the auction scheduled for May 24 2023 has been suspended.”

