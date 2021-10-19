Asda is hiring 15,000 Christmas temporary workers - here's how to apply

The supermarket is recruiting seasonal staff to take on a variety of different roles including serving customers, replenishing shelves, picking, packing and delivering online orders.

Around 500 roles are based in Asda’s depots, 1,500 are home delivery driver positions, with the remainder being store-based roles across the UK. There will be opportunities for some of the seasonal staff recruited to remain with Asda into the New Year to cover permanent staff who take holidays after the Christmas period.

Asda also confirmed that its Christmas home delivery slots would go live on www.Asda.com to Delivery Pass customers today and to all other customers on Thursday 28 October.

A spokesman said: "Since the start of the pandemic, Asda has more than doubled the capacity of its online delivery service and will have 900,000 home delivery and Click and Collect slots available the week before Christmas. The supermarket was recently crowned Online Supermarket of the Year by the Grocer Magazine for the second year running."

Hayley Tatum, Chief People Officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.”