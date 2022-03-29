Artist book and print fair with workshops and children's trail to be held in Farsley's Sunny Bank Mills

Printed Bound features both contemporary printmaking in all its forms and the fascinating world of artists’ books.

Artists, makers, illustrators, designers and printmakers will be selling their beautiful work, which will include screen prints, monoprints, etchings and more from many well-known and loved printmakers, artists and collectives, at affordable prices.

Among those exhibiting are Yorkshire-based Angela Hall, Janis Goodman and Sarah Harris, members of the West Yorkshire Print Workshop and Rushbank Studios.

A new artist book and print fair will be held at Farsley's Sunny Bank Mills this weekend.

Sunny Bank Mills Arts Director, Jane Kay, said: “This promises to be an absolutely wonderful weekend.

"Alongside our new Fair, there will be associated workshops, demonstrations and taster sessions taking place around the mill site, including in the Artist Studios in the historic Spinning Mill and Twisting Gallery Studios which will be open to visitors.

“Visitors can expect home-made cakes and tea, with classic refreshments from mill favourites the Mill Kitchen, Grumpys, Saint Jude, Farsley Fire and Smoke and Amity Brew Co.

"There will also be workshops for children and a trail around the mill complex, which is steeped in history."

The fair will be on from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Entry for visitors to the fair will be £2 per person.

Guests can pay on the door.

It is free for children under 12 years old.

Car parking is free.