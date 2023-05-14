Doctor Saniyya Mahmood founded Aesthetica Medical in 2016, which specialises in non-surgical and advanced aesthetic and skincare treatments. Dr Saniyya is a qualified medical doctor who has had extensive training from world-renowned aesthetic doctors on London’s Harley Street.

Her Leeds city centre clinic, in the Gateway, East Street, boasts an average five-star rating on Google Reviews - with customers praising her natural results.

Dr Saniyya told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We wanted to create a bespoke, luxury medical aesthetics and skin clinic - to offer the more innovative, evidence-based treatments, to improve overall wellbeing and skin health and to boost our patients’ confidence.

Leeds GP Saniyya Mahmood is the founder of Aesthetica Medical, an aesthetics and skincare clinic in Leeds city centre (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“We’ve seen exponential growth year on year. Our team has grown significantly - it was just myself running the clinics seven years ago and we’re a team of six now.”

Aesthetica Medical’s treatment menu includes injectables, such as botox and dermal fillers, and as well as laser hair removal, hydrafacials, PRP for hair loss, chemical peels and medical-grade skincare. And Dr Saniyya juggles it all with working in general practice for the NHS, specialising in skincare.

She said: “I qualified as a medical doctor eight years ago and continued working in general practice for the NHS alongside running the clinic. It’s hard to juggle the two, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I really enjoy the varied aspects of my work - and believe that having a wealth of medical experience is essential for specialising in aesthetic medicine. I routinely see patients with skin conditions in general practice as well as my private practice, so it’s interesting to see the different treatments and outcomes on both sides.”

Dr Saniyya has seen trends change as a result of the ‘Zoom boom’, with people spending more time looking at their features due to working from home. The clinic’s most popular treatment is currently the full face rejuvenation, which combines treatments to “harmonise and balance” facial features.

Dr Saniyya added: “We also focus on skin health and preventing and reversing signs of ageing. All our treatments focus on natural enhancements to ensure clients look and feel the best versions of themselves.

“We’ve definitely seen the ‘Zoom boom’ since the pandemic, where a lot of people are more conscious about their appearance and skin from seeing their faces a lot more from working at home. So we’ve seen a huge increase in clients seeking regular treatments to improve their skin and also starting good medical-grade skin regimes at home.”

Aesthetica Medical currently has two practices in Leeds and Brighouse, with plans for expansion on the horizon.

Dr Saniyya said: “I love being able to see the dramatic improvement in confidence after clients have had their treatments. We’ve built a very loyal client base over the last seven years which makes me very proud, and inspires me to push further.