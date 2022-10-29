9 of the best Leeds breweries and their taprooms featuring in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) now on sale, offers an insight into pubs, bars and breweries.
Here are nine of the Leeds breweries that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.
1. Northern Monk, Holbeck
CAMRA said: "After using spare capacity at other breweries in 2013, a 10-barrel plant was established in 2014 in a Grade IIlisted mill. In 2017 a much larger second site with
canning line was opened. 2019 saw further expansion into the adjacent former Leeds Brewery site, with a new 50-hectolitre brewkit installed in 2021. The mill hosts a
taproom and events space. Most production is keg but cask-conditioned beer is available." Pictured Sam Johnson, bar operations manager.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Amity, Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley
CAMRA said: "Launching in 2020 with its online shop, Amity Brew Co was founded by Russ Clarke (ex-BrewDog, Buxton, North Brewing Co, and Beer Hawk team member). Originally cuckoo brewing, its brewpub opened later the same year sporting a 10-hectolitre brew kit, producing modern interpretations of classic beer styles, as well as more
experimental brews." Pictured is brewer Russ Clarke from Amity.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. North Brewing Co.
CAMRA said: "Having opened in 2015, the brewery initially supplied the North Bar group of bars in and around Leeds. Expansion to 15-barrels on the original site quickly
followed as the number of other outlets supplied increased. Due to substantially increased canned production, including national availability in supermarkets, further expansion was required, with the current premises opening in 2021." Pictured are owners John Gyngell and Christian Townsley.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Kirkstall Brewery
CAMRA said: "Established in 2011 a few yards from the original Kirkstall Brewery beside the Leeds-Liverpool canal. In 2017 it moved to a new state-of-the-art brewery
incorporating a 60-barrel plant, malting unit and canning line. The Kirkstall Bridge Inn is the brewery tap." Pictured is Chris Hall from Kirkstall Brewery.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe