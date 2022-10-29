9 of the best Leeds breweries and their taprooms featuring in CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

1. Northern Monk, Holbeck

CAMRA said: "After using spare capacity at other breweries in 2013, a 10-barrel plant was established in 2014 in a Grade IIlisted mill. In 2017 a much larger second site with canning line was opened. 2019 saw further expansion into the adjacent former Leeds Brewery site, with a new 50-hectolitre brewkit installed in 2021. The mill hosts a taproom and events space. Most production is keg but cask-conditioned beer is available." Pictured Sam Johnson, bar operations manager.

Photo: James Hardisty