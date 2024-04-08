6 . Pryzm on Woodhouse Lane

Pryzm, which has been a staple of the Leeds nightlife scene since its opening in 2014, confirmed its permanent closure in February this year. Peter Marks, Chairman of REKOM UK told the YEP: “Following a review of our business, we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and have been forced to hand back the lease of PRYZM Leeds. Sadly, this means the club has closed and our team has been made redundant." Photo: Google Maps / National World