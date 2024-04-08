While new openings pop up all over Leeds, the city has already lost a number of well-known and beloved restaurants, bars and pubs and cafes.
Here are 8 restaurants, pubs and bars we’ve sadly lost for good in 2024 so far - with two more set to close in the coming months.
1. Patisserie Valerie on Albion Street
Patisserie Valerie on Albion Street permanently shut on January 1, with a notice in the site's window confirming the closure. The letter read: "This store will be closing as of Monday 1st January 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.” Photo: Matt Moore/Google
2. Dunkin' Donuts on Bond Street
In a statement made to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson for Dunkin' said the chain had to make the "difficult decision" to close the Bond Street store following an evaluation of customer satisfaction. It served its last customers on January 14. Photo: Michael C
3. Grön Kafe on Roundhay Road
Grön Kafe announced on its social media channels that it would be serving its last customers in its Oakwood site on January 28. The store, which opened in Roundhay Road in 2018, was committed to providing "feel-good food" and "world-class coffee" to locals. Photo: Scott/Google
4. Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano on Otley Road
George Psarias, 75, is well known on the Leeds food scene, having formerly run the popular Olive Tree chain which had branches in Rodley, Headingley and Chapel Allerton. And for the last 15 years, he's been running Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, in Otley Road. But in February 2024, the popular Headingley venue closed its doors for the final time. Photo: James Hardisty
5. La Princesse on Harrogate Road
La Princesse, located in Chapel Allerton, has permanently shut. The restaurant, formerly Sami's, has been serving delicious north African cuisine in Chapel Allerton for more than 20 years. The restaurant and cafe, located in Harrogate Road, had a rating of 4.5 stars from 202 Google reviews. It was popular for its authentic food offering and its range of vegetarian dishes. Photo: National World
6. Pryzm on Woodhouse Lane
Pryzm, which has been a staple of the Leeds nightlife scene since its opening in 2014, confirmed its permanent closure in February this year.
Peter Marks, Chairman of REKOM UK told the YEP: “Following a review of our business, we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord and have been forced to hand back the lease of PRYZM Leeds. Sadly, this means the club has closed and our team has been made redundant." Photo: Google Maps / National World
