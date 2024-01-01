2023 was a boom year for Leeds – with hundreds of new openings popping up across the city.

While we lost some treasured businesses along the way, the city welcomed some fabulous new places to eat, cementing its place as the foodie capital of the North (in our humble opinion).

From new pizza joints to fine-dining, there are so many new spots to get stuck into this year.

Here, we round up 23 of the best restaurants that opened in 2023.

1 . 23 restaurants of 2023 Here are some of the best new restaurants to open in Leeds in 2023 Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Three's A Crowd Three’s A Crowd opened its second Yorkshire gastropub in March, after taking over The Reliance on North Street. The venue had a six-figure refurbishment and seats more than 80 diners, offering monthly events, tastings with locally-sourced food and a bespoke, hand-picked wine list. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Gino D'Acampo Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo opened his new upmarket Italian restaurant in April, located in the Marriott Hotel. The restaurant was designed by internationally-acclaimed restaurant designer Bernard Carroll and serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and cocktails. Photo: Gino D'Acampo Photo Sales

4 . Bianco Lounge This fabulous family-friendly cafe, bar and restaurant opened in the White Rose shopping centre in May. There is a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer for families, as well as a full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities for ‘Little Loungers’. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Fearns Already widely-acclaimed for its Sunday roasts, Fearns opened inside Department, a new co-working space in Leeds Dock, in May. The kitchen is headed up by former Eat Your Greens head chef Jade Crawley, and her menu includes small plates and larger dishes to share. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Sancerre Housed in the former Guiseley Library building, this £2million restaurant opened its doors in May. It boasts a contemporary bar, fine-dining restaurant and al fresco dining space, serving a contemporary take on European recipes. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales