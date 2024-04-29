13 great bars and pubs that are hiring staff in Leeds right now including The Midnight Bell

A host of jobs openings are currently available at bars and pubs in Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Whether you are a student looking for part-time work or aiming to venture into a new career, you're in luck. From working in popular bars in the city centre to pubs that you can easily drive to from Leeds, there are plenty available right now.

Openings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and and at Revolución de Cuba, located at the heart of Leeds’ popular Call Lane.

To help make life easier for you, the Yorkshire Evening Post has had a look on jobs website Indeed and compiled a list of 13 pub and bar jobs currently available in Leeds city centre.

The Midnight Bell - Bar & Waiting Staff. £8.60 - £11.44 an hour - permanent, part-time.

1. The Midnight Bell - Bar & Waiting Staff

The Midnight Bell - Bar & Waiting Staff. £8.60 - £11.44 an hour - permanent, part-time. Photo: James Hardisty

Victoria Gate Casino - Bar/Valet Staff. Up to £10.43 an hour - part-time, full-time, temporary contract.

2. Victoria Gate Casino - Bar/Valet Staff

Victoria Gate Casino - Bar/Valet Staff. Up to £10.43 an hour - part-time, full-time, temporary contract. Photo: James Hardisty

The Dry Dock - Bar Team Member. Up to £11.44 an hour - part-time.

3. The Dry Dock - Bar Team Member

The Dry Dock - Bar Team Member. Up to £11.44 an hour - part-time. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Queens Court - Bar Team Member. Up to £11.44 an hour - part-time.

4. Queens Court - Bar Team Member

Queens Court - Bar Team Member. Up to £11.44 an hour - part-time. Photo: Valerie Bond/Google

Slug & Lettuce - Bar Team Member. Up to £10.52 an hour - part-time.

5. Slug & Lettuce - Bar Team Member

Slug & Lettuce - Bar Team Member. Up to £10.52 an hour - part-time. Photo: Tony Johnson

The Adelphi - Bar Staff. Full-time.

6. The Adelphi - Bar Staff

The Adelphi - Bar Staff. Full-time. Photo: James Hardisty

