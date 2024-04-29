Whether you are a student looking for part-time work or aiming to venture into a new career, you're in luck. From working in popular bars in the city centre to pubs that you can easily drive to from Leeds, there are plenty available right now.
To help make life easier for you, the Yorkshire Evening Post has had a look on jobs website Indeed and compiled a list of 13 pub and bar jobs currently available in Leeds city centre.
1. The Midnight Bell - Bar & Waiting Staff
The Midnight Bell - Bar & Waiting Staff. £8.60 - £11.44 an hour - permanent, part-time. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Victoria Gate Casino - Bar/Valet Staff
Victoria Gate Casino - Bar/Valet Staff. Up to £10.43 an hour - part-time, full-time, temporary contract. Photo: James Hardisty
3. The Dry Dock - Bar Team Member
The Dry Dock - Bar Team Member. Up to £11.44 an hour - part-time. Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Queens Court - Bar Team Member
Queens Court - Bar Team Member. Up to £11.44 an hour - part-time. Photo: Valerie Bond/Google
5. Slug & Lettuce - Bar Team Member
Slug & Lettuce - Bar Team Member. Up to £10.52 an hour - part-time. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. The Adelphi - Bar Staff
The Adelphi - Bar Staff. Full-time. Photo: James Hardisty
