Aromas Coffee House Roundhay: Popular cafe bringing "Middle Eastern twist to Leeds" listed for sale
A popular café in Roundhay that has brought “a Middle Eastern twist to Leeds” has been listed for sale.
Aromas Coffee House, on Street Lane, boasts rave reviews on Google, with customers praising its coffee and “superb” food.
It’s on the market for £89,950 with agency Intelligent Business Partners.
The listing, on BusinessesForSale, says: “The café offers delicious bites and a range of hot drinks such as high-quality coffee, tea and much more, bringing a Middle Eastern twist to Leeds.
“They have been trading for a number of years and recently relocated to a larger premises nearby, benefitting from modern décor.
“They have maintained great relationships with their loyal customer base and are growing additional customers every week.
“This established café would be a fantastic purchase for an individual within the food and catering sector looking for a busy café in Leeds.”
It boasts a turnover of £208,000.