Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aromas Coffee House, on Street Lane, boasts rave reviews on Google, with customers praising its coffee and “superb” food.

It’s on the market for £89,950 with agency Intelligent Business Partners.

Aromas Coffee House, on Street Lane, has been listed for sale. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing, on BusinessesForSale, says: “The café offers delicious bites and a range of hot drinks such as high-quality coffee, tea and much more, bringing a Middle Eastern twist to Leeds.

“They have been trading for a number of years and recently relocated to a larger premises nearby, benefitting from modern décor.

“They have maintained great relationships with their loyal customer base and are growing additional customers every week.

“This established café would be a fantastic purchase for an individual within the food and catering sector looking for a busy café in Leeds.”