And to mark National Tattoo Day, which was on July 17, we asked our readers to send in their best tattoos and shout out the people who made their dream inks happen.
They shared more than 100 pictures with us and we have rounded up 26 for you to enjoy and maybe even gain a little inspiration from.
YEP reader Simon Clarke shared his tattoo. | Simon Clark Photo: Simon Clark
YEP reader Julie DW shared her back tattoos with us - inspired by the Day of the Dead. | Julie DW Photo: Julie DW
Mark Dobson shared his back tattoo - inspired by the Matrix - with us. He said the piece was done by tattooist Adam Sergent 12 years ago. | Mark Dobson Photo: Mark Dobson
YEP reader Sebastian Huczek shared his intricate leg tattoo with us. He said it was the work of tattooists at Berserker Art, which is based in Richardshaw Lane, Leeds. | Sebastian Huczek Photo: Sebastian Huczek
YEP reader Mark Blake shared his Leeds United leg tattoo with us. He said: "For the love of my favourite football team." | Mark Blake Photo: Mark Blake
