Clean Connect: Free business event for the cleaning industry in Leeds

Join the CSSA for Afternoon Tea and Networking for Small Businesses within the cleaning sector in February.

You are invited to join the CSSA Northern Community Group for their next event “Clean Connect: Afternoon Tea and Networking for Small Businesses”.

This exciting and unique networking event has been conceived to help small businesses within the cleaning and support services industries connect with industry experts to offer support and advice to help your business grow in 2025 and beyond.

27 Feb 2025, 14:00 – 17:00

Leeds, Granary Wharf, Leeds LS1 4BR.

This event aims to provide a networking environment, with complimentary afternoon tea and refreshments, where attendees can connect with industry experts, who will wear badges identifying their areas of expertise (e.g., "Ask me about Marketing").

Below are the topics we’re planning to cover with industry experts in each discipline:

Cleaning Processes

Business Advisors

Finance

HR & Legal

Sustainability

Marketing & Business Development

PR

Health and Safety

Booking is essential so reserve your free place today and don't miss this fantastic networking event.