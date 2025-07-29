Circus PPC ‘homes’ in on homeware with another client win

Specialist PPC agency, Circus PPC, is ‘homing’ in on homeware as it continues its growth trajectory and client win streak.

The agency, who recently jumped up the rankings in Prolific North’s Top 50 Digital Agencies and were ranked in the Sunday Times Best Place To Work list, has welcomed Furniture For You to their ever-growing roster of homeware clients.

This latest client win solidifies the agency’s positioning as an expert PPC partner in the homeware sector, having helped several brands - including the likes of Miele and simplehuman - scale effectively with award-winning paid search and shopping campaigns.

Rick Tobin, CEO at Circus PPC, said: “Having worked with and continuing to work with so many homeware clients, we’ve seen first-hand how many challenges the industry comes up against. Equally, we’re experts in how PPC can help tackle and overcome these challenges, and pride ourselves in our dedication to delivering results with a strategic approach.

"Our team’s experience working with homeware brands means that we have fantastic insight into the nuanced homeware space and truly grasp the importance of seasonal trends and high-consideration buying journeys that need additional consideration when it comes to high-impact PPC strategies.”