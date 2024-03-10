Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first Chapel Allerton Food Festival will take place on Sunday March 30, with dozens of stalls set to pop up on Stainbeck Corner.

It’s from the team behind the monthly Chapel Allerton Market, which has been a huge success since its launch in May last year. Demand for the market is so high that its founder, local barber Ryan Edwards, decided to set up an extra food market - which he hopes to run four times a year.

Ryan said: “The Christmas markets went really well, and even the monthly market is getting busier and busier - we’ve actually run out of space and we’ve got 93 people on the waiting list.

Sian's India Express and The Hungry Chog are among the traders at the first Chapel Allerton Food Festival (Photo by Chapel Allerton Market)

“I think it’s down to the demographic around here; people love markets and they love supporting independents.

“We’ve got a lot of food businesses on the waiting list, so we’ve decided to put on four food festivals a year where people can come and try lots of different things.”

The Chapel Allerton Food Festival will run from 10am to 6pm. Traders confirmed so far include Sian’s India Express, The Hungry Chog and one of Ryan’s personal favourites, artisan bakery Bree’osh, which sells “absolutely delicious” Scandinavian bakes.

Ryan added: “We want it to be a nice, community day out, celebrating these amazing entrepreneurial people in our area.”