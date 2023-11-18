A three-day Christmas market is set to take over Chapel Allerton next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The monthly urban market, usually held on the first Sunday of the month, is expanding its December edition – which will be held on Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3.

Founded by local barber Ryan Edwards earlier this year, the market has been a roaring success, selling everything from food and plants to jewellery and arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive Chapel Allerton market will run from 5pm to 10pm on the Friday, when there will be a performance from a local choir.

Some of the traders at Chapel Allerton Market, which is running a three-day Christmas market in December (Photo by CA Spaces)

On Saturday and Sunday, the market will be open from 10am to 3pm. Traders confirmed so far are Charlie’s classic cocktails, Butlers barbering, Oh so Connie, Hungry Chong, Cafe Aperitivo and Handmade Sky.