Chapel Allerton market: Three-day Yorkshire Christmas market set to take over Leeds suburb this December

A three-day Christmas market is set to take over Chapel Allerton next month.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
The monthly urban market, usually held on the first Sunday of the month, is expanding its December edition – which will be held on Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3.

Founded by local barber Ryan Edwards earlier this year, the market has been a roaring success, selling everything from food and plants to jewellery and arts and crafts.

The festive Chapel Allerton market will run from 5pm to 10pm on the Friday, when there will be a performance from a local choir.

Some of the traders at Chapel Allerton Market, which is running a three-day Christmas market in December (Photo by CA Spaces)Some of the traders at Chapel Allerton Market, which is running a three-day Christmas market in December (Photo by CA Spaces)
Some of the traders at Chapel Allerton Market, which is running a three-day Christmas market in December (Photo by CA Spaces)

On Saturday and Sunday, the market will be open from 10am to 3pm. Traders confirmed so far are Charlie’s classic cocktails, Butlers barbering, Oh so Connie, Hungry Chong, Cafe Aperitivo and Handmade Sky.

Ryan told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s a real celebration of everything Yorkshire has to offer, and a great opportunity to shop locally for your Christmas gifts.”

