Chaophraya Leeds demonstrates its commitment to authenticity with appointment of new Thai business manager

Chaophraya Leeds welcomes a new era of hospitality with the appointment of its new Business Manager, Nicholas Bennett - an experienced leader with roots in Thai culture and cuisine.

Nicholas has recently joined the iconic Thai restaurant, bringing over 15 years of hospitality experience. The role will see him work towards setting new standards in customer service, by embracing the warmth and humility of Thai culture, looking to strengthen the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity.

Nicholas Bennett, Business Manager at Chaophraya Leeds, said: “To me, Thai hospitality is about having a service mind, working as a team, and always treating our customers as family. We must stay humble, show respect, and offer genuine care in everything we do - these are the values that I will look to demonstrate and implement at Chaophraya Leeds.

“Throughout my career, I have successfully recruited, trained, and nurtured high-performing teams, with a hands-on approach and a strong belief in teamwork and diner satisfaction. I look forward to replicating this approach, supporting Chaophraya to demonstrate its commitment to authenticity and helping to take the Leeds restaurant to the next level.”

Nicholas’ career in hospitality began almost 20 years ago, where he worked as a waiter in Ayutthaya Restaurant in Kingston. Since then, his portfolio has included Thai Square in Putney Bridge, Paccata in Crouch End and most recently Giggling Squid in Beaconsfield. Prior to this, he also used to live in Khon Kaen, Northeast Thailand, where he ran a restaurant and bar.

This appointment marks an exciting next step for Chaophraya, reinforcing its dedication to bringing Thailand’s famous hospitality and culinary excellence to the UK. With Nicholas’ experience, the Leeds restaurant will continue to blend exceptional service with Thai heritage and warmth.

As part of this new chapter, the Leeds location will be home to a refreshed front-of-house team featuring a Thai-English Restaurant Manager, a Thai Duty Manager, two Thai front-of-house team members, with the kitchen already fully staffed by talented Thai chefs - reinforcing its commitment to producing cuisine and offering an experience that embodies Thai culture.

Ian Leigh, Chaophraya’s Managing Director said: “We’re really excited to have Nicholas join the Chaophraya family. His experience and Thai roots reflect our commitment to cultural hospitality and will support us in the next chapter of the restaurants.

“From the moment diners arrive at our sites, our aim is to evoke a warm and inviting Thai haven where warm hospitality meets rich cultural heritage. From our vibrant ambiance, including traditional Thai decor, music and scents, to the smiles of our friendly staff and the delicious flavours of our culinary delights - every visit is an immersive journey to Thailand, right here in Chaophraya Leeds.”

In addition to its business manager appointment, Chaophraya is also investing £300K across its six sites, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle, to refresh each of the venues. The investment will consist of updated carpets, chairs and tables tops as well as refreshed uniforms to elevate the brand.

For more information about Chaophraya, visit: chaophraya.co.uk