The luxury housing development launched in May and now have three show homes available for a first look.

David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire has unveiled three luxury show homes in the new Burley in Wharfedale development, Centurion Meadows.

The development, nestled in the picturesque Wharfe Valley, will feature 22 house types, and currently, the Millford, Greenwood and Cannington are available for a first look.

On the new show homes available at Centurion Meadows Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “We’re really proud to unveil these stunning homes to the public. The Cannington, Greenwood and Millford are all fantastic homes which have been expertly designed to demonstrate life at Centurion Meadows.

"These homes are situated in a hugely sought after location in Yorkshire which is well connected to the countryside and we’re pleased we’re able to offer new energy efficient homes to home buyers in this extraordinary area."

Here is a first look inside the new show homes at Centurion Meadows:

1 . Millford, Greenwood & Cannington show houses The three show homes as seen from the street. Photo by David Wilson Homes Photo Sales

2 . The Millford The Millford is a four bedroom detached home. Photo by David Wilson Homes Photo Sales

3 . The Millford On the ground floor is a bright and spacious lounge. Photo by David Wilson Homes Photo Sales

4 . The Millford The kitchen with a walk-in glazed bay opening to the rear garden. Photo by David Wilson Homes Photo Sales