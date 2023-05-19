Construction has started on a range of high end luxury homes in Burley in Wharfedale. The development, named Centurion Meadows, will offer a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes in Wharfe Valley.

The construction is handled by five-star home builder David Wilson Homes’ Yorkshire West, and according to the developer is set to offer “breath-taking views” and an “abundance of walking and cycling routes to combine rural living with “unrivalled access to the rest of the Yorkshire region”.

Concept art of Centurion Meadows

The new homes in Centurion Meadows will be a short walk from Burley in Wharfedale Railway Station, providing great commute links to the city centre and to the likes of Ilkley and Bradford.

According to David Wilson Homes, Centurion Meadows will also benefit from a “fantastic range of local amenities nearby such as shops including Booths and Waitrose, pubs and restaurants including the Cow and Calf and Bettys Tea Rooms in Ilkley, and four OFSTED-rated ‘Outstanding’ schools”.

The development will offer a range of luxury housing.