Play Pioneers take part in a water fight. Photo: Darren Casey

Award-winning adventure play attraction William’s Den is gearing up for a spectacular Carnival Summer.

The North Cave-based venue will be transformed into a carnival playground with all-weather activities to make school holiday days out truly unforgettable.

The carnival will run from Tuesday, July 22 to Monday, September 1.

Families can ‘step right up and get ready to juggle, balance, laugh and explore with a fantastic line-up of activities’.

Children can enjoy classic circus fun. Photo: The Bennellick Family

Events include

Circus School – Have a go at classic circus skills, from learning to juggle to mastering the art of plate spinning.

Carnival Games – Bring your best aim and steady hands! From the traditional coconut shy to the nerve-testing buzz-the-wire, William’s classic carnival games are full of fun.

Play Pioneer Fun – The Play Pioneers will be on-hand all summer long to spark imaginations and lead the fun!

The popular straw bales are back at William’s Den.

Straw Bale Stack – The popular straw bales are back for another summer at William’s Den, this fun-filled labyrinth with towers of different heights is perfect for curious explorers to walk, run and jump!

Woodland Walk – This gentle trail winds through leafy glades and towering trees.

Tor Carver, co-founder and creator of William’s Den, said: “This July, we proudly celebrate eight wonderful years of William’s Den and we couldn’t be more thrilled to mark the occasion with a summer full of joy. Some of our happiest childhood memories come from the magic of fairs and carnivals.

"This summer, we’re bringing that same nostalgic magic to William’s Den, so families can create cherished memories together. Be sure to book your tickets online early for the best prices and to secure your preferred date.”

Go to www.williamsden.co.uk for more information.