Campaigners who helped save a historic pub from demolition are to be recognised with a prestigious award for their efforts.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced Old Horn Community Pub Society who saved The Old Horn Inn in Spennithorne as the winner of the prestigious Pub Saving Award 2024.

The award recognises people that have come together to save a pub that would have otherwise been demolished or converted to another use. It aims to secure publicity for pub-saving campaigns to encourage others to save their local.

The Old Horn Inn, a pub over 200 years old, closed suddenly in 2022 with planning application submitted to convert it into housing.

The Old Horn Inn. | CAMRA

As a vital community hub for the people of Spennithorne and Harmby, plus surrounding areas of North Yorkshire, villagers banded together to form the Old Horn Community Pub Society to protect the pub from this fate.

An epic campaign began to bring the Old Horn into community ownership, raising £180,000 from over 140 investors in under two months. In June 2023 the community became the proud owners of the Old Horn.

What followed was a mammoth renovation effort, enlisting a team of volunteers, ranging from teenagers to pensioners. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak even visited to encourage the team’s endeavours.

The pub reopened to the public in May 2024, putting the heart back into the village, providing a community hub to combat social exclusion. The pub now hosts the village football, cricket, darts and dominoes teams, plus quiz nights, coffee mornings and a knit and natter group.

Pub Saving Award coordinator, Paul Ainsworth, said: “When a pub closes, it is incredibly hard to open the doors again, with many losing the battle to conversion or demolition. That is why these awards are so important, the hard work and dedication shown by these campaigns to save local pubs deserve recognition. They are all inspirational stories, that will hopefully encourage more pub saving campaigns, so future generations can enjoy the wonderful sense of community that only a pub can provide.

“January is a tough time for pubs, so please make sure to support your local and seek out beautiful heritage pubs across the UK.”

The pubs will be presented with the award at forthcoming events organised by the respective local CAMRA branches in early 2025.