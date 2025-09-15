Calbee UK expands team as growth continues
Previously Brand Manager for Zoflora at Thornton & Ross, part of global home and healthcare group STADA, Hannah has first-hand experience of supporting growth brands. During the five- ears working on Zoflora, it featured as a top 5 challenger within the cleaning category.
She comments: “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to explore a brand-new category. Coming from the household cleaning sector, I’m looking forward to this fresh challenge and diving into something different
“Seabrook is a brand I love and have grown up with. At Calbee, the opportunity to work within another global business and collaborate with colleagues all over the work is exciting too!”
Group Marketing Director, Claire Hooper, comments: “We’re delighted to welcome Hannah to the business. Not only do we continue to have exciting plans for Seabrook but the UK appetite for East Asian brands is presenting an exciting new growth area for the business too.
“We know that Hannah will bring fresh, new ideas to the team and we look forward to exploring these together.”
Producing a range of crisps and snacks, Calbee UK is owned by Calbee Inc., the number one savoury snack brand in Japan. The business, owner of Seabrook Crisps, employs more than 250 colleaguesacross its head office and manufacturing facilities in Bradford and Deeside.