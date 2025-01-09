Calbee UK announces appointment of new sales director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calbee UK, owner of Seabrook, has announced the appointment of Martin France as Sales Director.

With 23 years’ experience at Mars, starting his career as a temporary factory associate in the pet care business before progressing to Customer Development Director for the Grocery channel at Mars Wrigley UK, Martin will lead the sales team and strategy for Calbee.

He comments: “Working in a business that owns and develops brands I grew up with has always been a passion. Seabrook crisps in particular were a regular purchase from my childhood in Yorkshire.

“I am excited by the investment from the wider group into Calbee UK and the opportunities that this brings. The amazing portfolio of global products that we have opens up great partnership potential with customers, as consumers seek out both innovative new flavours and formats, as well as healthier snack options.

Martin France, Calbee UK Sales Director

“Joining Calbee, I can see huge opportunities for category growth, not just on the core Seabrook brand, which will always be at the heart of the business, but also the wider portfolio. The added value in unique, high-quality products, and the UK’s interest in global cuisines, particularly Japanese flavours, creates space for product and flavour innovation that makes this an incredibly exciting time for the business.”

Group Managing Director of Calbee UK, Jon Wood, comments: “We are very excited to share the news that Martin is joining Calbee UK. His experience is exactly what we need as we focus on the next phase of our growth. Having worked with Martin at Mars, I know he possesses the skills, character and drive to help us on our growth journey in the UK and I am delighted he has agreed to join the Calbee family.

“With ambitious plans, we know that Martin will be instrumental in continuing to build the Seabrook and Harvest Snaps brands and leverage the innovative product technologies and market-leading brands available to us through the wider Calbee group.

“Martin’s recruitment is another great example of how we are continuing to strengthen our UK team at all levels, helping us deliver on our aim to become a first class FMCG supplier to all our customers.”

For further information about Calbee and Seabrook, please visit: www.calbee.co.uk and www.seabrookcrisps.com. For regular updates follow: Calbee Group UK Ltd and Seabrook Crisps on LinkedIn, and @calbee_uk and @seabrookcrisps on Instagram.