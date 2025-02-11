Businesses risk talent dilemma by overlooking apprenticeships

New research from Grant Thornton UK LLP reveals that 25% of mid-sized businesses could be missing out on a crucial talent pipeline by not offering school leaver apprenticeship programmes.

Despite the growing recognition of apprenticeships as a valuable strategy for workforce development, barriers such as resource demands, unclear business benefits, and the complexity of the system are deterring many businesses from adopting these programmes.

However, the survey* of 605 UK mid-sized business leaders identified that businesses already offering these programmes report significant advantages, including:

Access to fresh talent and perspectives

Cost-effective training and development

Enhanced diversity in recruitment

Dan Dickinson

School leaver apprenticeships are increasingly becoming part of the conversation for post-secondary education opportunities, with Grant Thornton's research showing 44% of parents now favour apprenticeships over university education (40%). This shift reflects growing recognition of key benefits: practical experience, immediate earning potential, and avoiding substantial student debt. ]

This changing sentiment is reflected in recent ONS data for the 2023/24 academic year, which shows an 8% increase in higher apprenticeship starts compared to the previous year. Over three-quarters (76%) of businesses with existing programmes plan to increase apprentice recruitment in the next five years.

Grant Thornton’s longstanding commitment to apprenticeships demonstrates the value of this approach. The firm has welcomed over 550 school leavers onto its trainee programme over the past four years and was named one of the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in England in 2024 by the Department for Education.

Dan Dickinson, Practice Leader and Partner at Grant Thornton UK LLP in Yorkshire and the North East, said: “While university will always offer a positive route for many, the ability for young people to start work straight away and earn a salary through an apprenticeship, while also studying towards a qualification, offers a valuable alternative route; and it’s only growing in popularity.

“While a school leaver apprenticeship offers many benefits to the individual it also opens up a significant new talent pool for employers. Businesses who don’t explore this route may be missing out on talented individuals who are eager to learn and progress, and able to bring in diverse views and ways of thinking to the organisation. An apprenticeship programme also allows the employer to provide skills development that directly supports the needs of their business and the wider market, developing a strong future talent pool.

“At Grant Thornton, we have focused on the school leaver apprenticeship route, alongside graduate recruitment, for many years now and would encourage any employer to do the same. Many of our senior leaders started their careers as school leaver apprentices and the skills an apprenticeship programme can provide to the individual, and the skills gaps it can address for the employer, highlights the exciting opportunity this alternative route can provide.”

Anthony P Hoang joined the firm’s Leeds office in September 2022 on the school leaver apprenticeship programme. Speaking on his experience, Anthony said: “I always loved numbers at school and felt like accountancy would be a natural fit for me. I started looking into the big firms and came across the school leaver apprenticeship programme on the Grant Thornton website.

“I thought it looked like a great alternative to university as it offered so many benefits and fast career progression. I also liked the idea of learning on the job, while working across different departments and offices - it means you get a feel for all the aspects of a career in accountancy.

“I started with Grant Thornton in September 2022 and in a relatively short space of time, I’ve worked in London, Sheffield and Leeds so I’m always meeting new people from different departments.

“For me, the thing that stands out about my experience so far is the culture at Grant Thornton – it's the people that make it special. I don’t feel like I’ve missed out on the sociable side of the university experience on that front, as there's so much to get involved with. You can enjoy yourself while being financially rewarded for your work, with the comfort of knowing you're working towards a life-long career."