Business booming for Leeds couple who quit jobs to take care of premature daughter

Letterbox gifting company Cosy Treat Club was launched by Katie Seviour and her husband Dan in December.

Katie, who worked as a supervisor at IKEA, and Dan, a former supply chain analyst at ASDA House, quit their jobs during the first lockdown to focus on their baby weaning brand.

Their three-year-old daughter Olivia was born very prematurely and suffers health complications as a result, spending 11 months in and out of hospital.

Dan and Katie Seviour launched their letterbox gifting company, Cosy Treat Club, in December (Photo: James Hardisty)

Katie, 36, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Olivia had forgotten how to swallow and feed and we had to start the weaning journey again, so it seemed like a natural product to go after.

“During Covid, we were both trying to juggle working from home with the girls and I was really unhappy.

"There was no way I could support a poorly child and have that career.

Cosy Treat Club lets customers curate a box of unique gifts to send to friends or loved ones, along with a handwritten message (Photo: James Hardisty)

“The business suited the needs of what we were going through. And our idea long-term is to give back to the hospital and nurses.”

After getting their first business up-and-running, Katie had the idea to launch a personalised letterbox gifting company for every occasion.

Cosy Treat Club lets customers curate a box of unique gifts to send to friends or loved ones, along with a handwritten message.

Running their own business gives Katie and Dan more time to spend with Olivia, now three, and her big sister Isabella, six

“We deliver moments," Katie added.

"We wanted to create a brand that allows people to give and share experiences with others, even if they're not by the doorstep to do it.

"The beauty of it is that they can leave a personalised message. I feel very privileged to be trusted with those personal feelings.

"I think it’s cathartic for people, sometimes it’s a bit of an essay.

"When they’re unboxing their gift it’s in beautiful, detailed packaging. We want them to have a cup of tea with the tea bag provided, put their hair in a bun and take that moment to breathe."

Katie stressed the importance of self-care; the recipients of her gift boxes are often hard-working nurses and she's now picking up customers from all corners of the country.

She said: “I think people talk a lot about self care but don’t have time to practise it - I’m absolutely guilty of this.

"When Liv was in hospital I saw a counsellor and they told me you can’t feel guilty about having five minutes to yourself.

“That can be getting your nails done, writing something down, having a bath or just turning the lights off and sitting in the dark.

"Self care means so much to so many people, so there are many gifts you can put with that.”

Running their own business gives Katie and Dan more time to spend with Olivia and her big sister Isabella, six, as well as the flexibility to have time off when needed.

“It’s the girls that keep us going," Katie added.

"I know that Dan can put orders together if he needs to and I don’t have to ring my boss in the morning to say I can’t come in if Olivia is back in hospital again.

"We know that by being home with her, we’re keeping her safe.”

You can order from Cosy Treat Club here.