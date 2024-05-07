Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In its 11th year, the British Muslim Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the British Muslim community, recognising and celebrating the achievements and contributions of British Muslims in various fields.

Following a rigorous nomination process, Oceanic Consulting are proud to announce the finalists for the British Muslim Awards 2024.

A spokesperson for the British Muslim Awards 2024 said: “We believe that these awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the British Muslim community and to inspire future generations of Muslims to excel in various fields.

“The nominees have shown exceptional dedication and talent in their respective fields, and we are honoured to recognise their contributions to society. We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their accomplishment.”

The British Muslim Awards 2024 are taking place on May 10. Photo: British Muslim Awards

Winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony in Manchester on May 10. Here are all of the Leeds finalists at the British Muslim Awards 2024:

Man of the Year

Shaid Mahmood (Luminate Education Group, Leeds)

Community Group of the Year

Hijabi Runners (Leeds)

Achievements in Law

Haroon Qayum (LCF Law, Leeds)

Jahed Hussain (Cox Automotive, Leeds)

Achievements in STEM

Mohammed Dulaimi (Leeds Beckett University, London)

Food Brand of the Year