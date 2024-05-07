British Muslim Awards 2024: Here are all the Leeds finalists up for prestigious awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
In its 11th year, the British Muslim Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the British Muslim community, recognising and celebrating the achievements and contributions of British Muslims in various fields.
Following a rigorous nomination process, Oceanic Consulting are proud to announce the finalists for the British Muslim Awards 2024.
A spokesperson for the British Muslim Awards 2024 said: “We believe that these awards are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the British Muslim community and to inspire future generations of Muslims to excel in various fields.
“The nominees have shown exceptional dedication and talent in their respective fields, and we are honoured to recognise their contributions to society. We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their accomplishment.”
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony in Manchester on May 10. Here are all of the Leeds finalists at the British Muslim Awards 2024:
Man of the Year
Shaid Mahmood (Luminate Education Group, Leeds)
Community Group of the Year
Hijabi Runners (Leeds)
Achievements in Law
Haroon Qayum (LCF Law, Leeds)
Jahed Hussain (Cox Automotive, Leeds)
Achievements in STEM
Mohammed Dulaimi (Leeds Beckett University, London)
Food Brand of the Year
Jahan Foods (Leeds)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.