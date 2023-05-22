Leeds kebab shop I Am Doner announces new branch to open in Windsor after franchise deal
A Leeds kebab shop is to open a new branch after a successful franchise deal.
I am Doner, which already has branches in Headingley, Harrogate and Leeds city centre, will open its first store in the forecourt of a fuel station this summer. The brand was launched in 2016 by chef Paul Baron from a small takeaway shop in Headingley after he was inspired by a trip to Berlin.
The new branch, at the Four Crosses Filling Station in Windsor, comes after the company’s first forecourt franchise deal. Company chairperson James Hacon said: “We are thrilled to sign this latest franchise deal and look forward to working together with Four Crosses director Lawrence Wells and the team. This deal perfectly aligns with our strategic vision of proving the flexibility of our brand not only on the high street and in neighbourhoods, but into roadside locations, travel hubs, universities and other concession environments.
"Our franchise-first expansion plans are rapidly building pace with unprecedented interest in both the UK and overseas, but we like to keep our powder dry when it comes to our growth ambitions, focusing on delivering positive outcomes for our partners, proving our model through our actions, not big headlines numbers. There will be more exciting news coming soon.”
Matteo Frigeri, of Seeds Consulting which facilitated the deal, said that there is “a lot of traction” with the business’ franchise programme. Four Crosses director Lawrence Wells said he had been “on the hunt” for a food brand in the forecourt and that he “can’t wait” to showcase the Leeds brand this summer.