I am Doner, which already has branches in Headingley, Harrogate and Leeds city centre, will open its first store in the forecourt of a fuel station this summer. The brand was launched in 2016 by chef Paul Baron from a small takeaway shop in Headingley after he was inspired by a trip to Berlin.

The new branch, at the Four Crosses Filling Station in Windsor, comes after the company’s first forecourt franchise deal. Company chairperson James Hacon said: “We are thrilled to sign this latest franchise deal and look forward to working together with Four Crosses director Lawrence Wells and the team. This deal perfectly aligns with our strategic vision of proving the flexibility of our brand not only on the high street and in neighbourhoods, but into roadside locations, travel hubs, universities and other concession environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our franchise-first expansion plans are rapidly building pace with unprecedented interest in both the UK and overseas, but we like to keep our powder dry when it comes to our growth ambitions, focusing on delivering positive outcomes for our partners, proving our model through our actions, not big headlines numbers. There will be more exciting news coming soon.”

Leeds brand I am Doner announced its latest branch to open in the summer. Picture: I am Doner.