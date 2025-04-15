Brand Creations Group launches Beast Health® in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire-based company secures the UK license for the pioneering blender range from the founder of NutriBullet®*.

Harrogate-based multichannel marketers, Brand Creations Group, has announced it is the exclusive UK partner to US wellness brand, Beast Health® through its direct-to-consumer entity, Spree TV Ltd.

Beast Health® is a groundbreaking blender system from Colin Sapire, the founder of NutriBullet®* and innovator of personal blending products for more than a decade.

Beast Health® launched in the US in 2021, with its range of blending products proving incredibly popular with discerning, health-focused consumers.

Andrew Malcher, Founder & Exec Chairman of Brand Creations

Now with sole UK distribution and marketing rights, Brand Creations is aiming to replicate that success across the British market, with three Beast Health® products in a selection of colours launched in March 2025.

Beast Health® is a revolution in personal blending, combining incomparable elegance with high-performance technology and providing the perfect solution for those seeking to elevate their nutrition and hydration game.

Brand Creations Group specialises in scaling products and brands through TV infomercials and strategic digital marketing. Exclusive partnerships to-date include globally-renowned brands Tupperware and Cuisinart.

Andrew Malcher, Founder & Executive Chairman of Brand Creations, commented: “We’re proud of our growing reputation to power-up global brands for UK sales through our Direct Response Television and digital marketing approach. The Beast® Blender, known in the US for its innovative design and powerful performance, sees us expand our presence in the premium kitchen appliance sector and aligns with our commitment to bringing high-quality, market-leading products to UK consumers.

Beast Health Mightly Blender

“The partnership leverages our team’s extensive experience in this sector, not least the instrumental roles they played in successfully launching products in this category over the last decade. I’m looking forward to seeing the demand for Beast® grow substantially over the coming months.”

*NutriBullet® is a trademark of Capbrand Holdings, LLC. There is no affiliation between Beast Health® and Capbrand Holdings, LLC.