A well-loved fishing supplies store in Leeds is to close after more than two decades, leaving anglers devastated.

BobCo Tackle, which is based on Torre Road in Harehills, announced a huge closing down sale yesterday (September 18). It comes as the company goes into administration after 24 years of service.

Its boss said that there has been a “horrific and horrible sadness” in response to the news.

BobCo Tackle has announced its closure after 24 years. | Google

The 15,000 sq ft superstore was the go-to destination for fishing enthusiasts in the city and further afield, carrying top brands and the largest pole aisle in the UK, according to its website.

Fans of the shop were left gutted by the announcement, with many taking to social media to express their sadness.

An immediate 25 per cent off clearance sale will take place in-store only. No refunds would be accepted, and that gift cards and loyalty points would not be redeemable.

Bob Spruce, who has been with the business from the start, confirmed that there would be redundancies as a result of the closure.

He told the YEP: “It’s a horrific and horrible sadness that we’ve had to close. The customer support has been superb over the last 24 years.”

He added: “It’s been a very difficult industry post-covid. It's a family business and it was difficult when it was announced yesterday.

“The staff have been absolute legends, they are still here on the shop floor helping customers during the closing down sale. I can’t thank them enough, I really can’t.”

Mr Spruce said it was likely that the closing down sale would only last for a couple of days.

In a statement marking the end of an era for anglers in the region, a statement said: “On, 17 September 2024, John William Butler and Andrew James Nichols of Redman Nichols Butler were appointed as Joint Administrators of Bobco Fishing Tackle Limited.

“The affairs, business and property of Bobco Fishing Tackle Limited – in administration are managed by the Joint Administrators, who act as agents of the Company and without personal liability”.