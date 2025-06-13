Biofilm prevention leader Remora announces groundbreaking partnership with global textile chemical innovator

Award-winning Scottish biotechnology company Remora has announced a major milestone in its commercial journey after signing a new long-term licensing agreement with Swiss-based Beyond Surface Technologies (BST) to bring its revolutionary biofilm prevention technology to the global textile market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning Scottish biotechnology company Remora has announced a major milestone in its commercial journey after signing a new long-term licensing agreement with Swiss-based Beyond Surface Technologies (BST) to bring its revolutionary biofilm prevention technology to the global textile market.

The partnership will see BST – a specialist in sustainable textile chemistry – integrate the patented Remora® technology into its green chemical formulations for use across performance apparel, outdoor garments and technical fabrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biofilms – invisible layers of microorganisms that adhere to fabrics – are a widespread issue in the textile sector. On performance garments in particular, they cause persistent odours, staining, and material degradation, even after repeated washing. They also pose risks of skin irritation and contamination.

Matthias Foessel, Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Surface Technologies

Remora® technology offers a breakthrough solution. Developed using a scientifically engineered molecule inspired by red seaweed’s natural defense mechanisms, it prevents biofilm formation at source, without relying on toxic antimicrobial agents. Remora’s collaboration with BST will support the sustainable creation of cleaner, fresher and longer-lasting textiles. The technology can be used at multiple stages of the supply chain.

Dr Yvonne Davies, Chief Commercial Officer at Remora, said: “This partnership with BST is a transformational step for Remora and a breakthrough moment for the textile industry. Our Remora® technology offers a sustainable, scientifically proven alternative to toxic biocidal treatments and will help brands tackle persistent odour, staining and material degradation caused by biofilms.

“Through BST’s extensive global supply chain relationships and deep expertise in green chemistry, we now have a clear route to market with some of the biggest names in fashion, performance wear and technical textiles. This collaboration doesn’t just scale our technology, it unlocks its full potential to support a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future for textiles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthias Foessel, Co-founder and CEO of Beyond Surface Technologies, said: “We are excited to bring this remarkable marine-inspired technology for biofilm prevention to the textile industry. It offers a unique way to keep fabrics and garments cleaner and fresher for longer.

“We’re very pleased to have signed this collaboration with Remora, based on a Unilever patent portfolio. This partnership marks another important milestone in our mission to advance chemistry with reduced environmental impact - without compromising on performance.”

Originally developed through a decade-long R&D collaboration with Unilever and leading UK universities, Remora’s technology now has a direct route into commercial textile markets via BST’s formulation expertise and global customer network – which includes many of the world’s best-known fashion and sportswear brands.

Dr Richard Hammond, Chief Executive at Remora, added: “Biofilms are a global issue, responsible for over 80% of bacterial infections and costing the economy more than $4 trillion annually. In textiles, they compromise hygiene, comfort and product quality. Remora provides a clean, science-based solution to this challenge. Through our partnership with BST, we can now bring it to manufacturers and brands around the world.”