Leeds public notices this week including plans to overturn Otley run ban
Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.
Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.
The Golden Beam - Headingley - Variation to Premises Licence
- Submitted by: JD Wetherspoon plc
- The proposal: JD Wetherspoon plc has applied to Leeds City Council to vary a premises licence in respect of premises to be known as The Golden Beam, Headingley Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 1BX
- Why it matters: The application seeks to remove a condition from the premises licence that currently bars anyone believed to be taking part in the Otley Run, Leeds’ famous pub crawl. The proposal also includes new conditions aimed at managing the behaviour of Otley Run participants on the premises.
- What happens next: Anyone with comments on the licensing application should contact [email protected] no later than November 21, 2025.
House of Koko - 18 Central Road - New Premises Licence
- Submitted by: Rosita Rodgers
- The proposal: Rosita Rodgers has applied to Leeds City Council for the grant of a new Premises Licence to operate House of Koko, 18 Central Road, Leeds, LS1 6DE
- Why it matters: A popular Leeds café, already well-loved in Chapel Allerton and Oakwood, it is set to open a third branch in the city centre. The application proposes the retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.
- What happens next: Anyone with comments on the licensing application can make representations in writing by November 18.
How to have your say
Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website.
Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected]