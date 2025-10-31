Plans to overturn a ban on admitting Otley Runners into a Headingley pub and the launch of a city centre branch of a popular cafe are amongst this week’s public notices in Leeds.

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

The Golden Beam - Headingley - Variation to Premises Licence

Submitted by: JD Wetherspoon plc

The proposal: JD Wetherspoon plc has applied to Leeds City Council to vary a premises licence in respect of premises to be known as The Golden Beam, Headingley Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 1BX

Why it matters: The application seeks to remove a condition from the premises licence that currently bars anyone believed to be taking part in the Otley Run, Leeds’ famous pub crawl. The proposal also includes new conditions aimed at managing the behaviour of Otley Run participants on the premises.

What happens next: Anyone with comments on the licensing application should contact [email protected] no later than November 21, 2025.

House of Koko, Chapel Allerton. The cafe specialises in brunch and is set to launch a third branch in the city centre. | National World

House of Koko - 18 Central Road - New Premises Licence

Submitted by: Rosita Rodgers

The proposal: Rosita Rodgers has applied to Leeds City Council for the grant of a new Premises Licence to operate House of Koko, 18 Central Road, Leeds, LS1 6DE

Why it matters: A popular Leeds café, already well-loved in Chapel Allerton and Oakwood, it is set to open a third branch in the city centre. The application proposes the retail of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

What happens next: Anyone with comments on the licensing application can make representations in writing by November 18.

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or Leeds City Council’s planning website .

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected]