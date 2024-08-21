Begbies Traynor Group boosts northern team with new director appointment
Carl joins the firm from Leonard Curtis where he gained 13 years’ experience and has built a specialism in advising Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated businesses.
In his new role as director at Begbies Traynor Group he will continue to focus on advising, helping and providing options to firms in the financial services sector, particularly those facing financial or regulatory challenges.
Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor Group in Yorkshire, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Carl to the Begbies Traynor team. He brings with him huge depth of experience in dealing with FCA-regulated businesses, an area where we are seeing growing demand and in which we plan to drive growth.
“As a firm, we’re committed to developing our team by employing the most experienced and best qualified colleagues in their fields and Carl is another great example of this approach.”
Carl added: “This is an exciting time to be joining Begbies Traynor Group, which has an outstanding reputation for advising businesses that find themselves facing financial difficulties. I am looking forward to working with talented colleagues, and using my expertise and contacts to help support FCA-regulated firms across the north of England.”
