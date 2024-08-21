Begbies Traynor Group boosts northern team with new director appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading independent business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor Group has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Carl Lever as a director, working across the firm’s Leeds and Manchester offices.

Carl joins the firm from Leonard Curtis where he gained 13 years’ experience and has built a specialism in advising Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated businesses.

In his new role as director at Begbies Traynor Group he will continue to focus on advising, helping and providing options to firms in the financial services sector, particularly those facing financial or regulatory challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Pitts, regional managing partner for Begbies Traynor Group in Yorkshire, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Carl to the Begbies Traynor team. He brings with him huge depth of experience in dealing with FCA-regulated businesses, an area where we are seeing growing demand and in which we plan to drive growth.

Carl Lever, new director at Begbies Traynor Group

“As a firm, we’re committed to developing our team by employing the most experienced and best qualified colleagues in their fields and Carl is another great example of this approach.”

Carl added: “This is an exciting time to be joining Begbies Traynor Group, which has an outstanding reputation for advising businesses that find themselves facing financial difficulties. I am looking forward to working with talented colleagues, and using my expertise and contacts to help support FCA-regulated firms across the north of England.”