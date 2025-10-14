Baby Band Strikes the Right Note

Charlotte Hill, Founder of Baby Band

Baby Band, the fast-growing network of music classes for babies, toddlers, and their grown-ups, has been crowned Lifestyle Franchise of the Year 2025 at the prestigious Disruptive Franchise Awards, hosted by leading expert Stacey Cann.

The award win celebrates franchises that not only deliver strong business opportunities but also bring balance, joy and flexibility to the people who run them.

Baby Band wowed the judges with its unique blend of live music, early years development and community connection, all wrapped up in a business model that fits flexibly around family life.

Charlotte Hill, Founder of Baby Band said: “We are absolutely over the moon to win this award! Baby Band fills people’s lives with music, joy and connection, and now through franchising, we get to help even more people build a business that truly fits into their life.”

Baby Band was set up in 2021 as a passion project by husband and wife team, Peter and Charlotte Hill, and has quickly grown into a music movement. Peter is an accomplished musician who composes and arranges catchy tunes for little people to sing, alongside his job as a Head of Performing Arts and Music in York, while former primary school teacher, Charlotte, is a specialist in music and playwork.

Classes run in Garforth and Boston Spa.

Since its launch, Baby Band has grown at an incredible pace. What started as one small class in York has blossomed into a vibrant network of eight franchisees across the North of England with classes running in 41 venues in North and West Yorkshire and Manchester. Today, the team at Baby Band brings live music, movement and laughter to 1,500 families every single week.

Charlotte added: “We have exciting plans for national expansion and aim to grow our network of incredible franchisees to 20 by the end of 2026. With our tried and tested business model, a Baby Band franchise is a flexible and rewarding way to run a business with heart. And this is only the beginning.”

Baby Band creates unforgettable, joy-filled music experiences for babies, toddlers, and their grown-ups. With real instruments, music that parents actually love, playful learning, and a strong community spirit, Baby Band classes spark confidence, connection, and creativity in little ones. Each session features quality instruments and live musicians, introducing a wide genre of music from 90’s pop, jazz, Disney classics and rock and roll to pre-school children.