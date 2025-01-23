B Corp status secured by influential Pagabo Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pagabo Group – one of the UK’s fastest growing and most influential organisations based in Yorkshire – has started 2025 by securing certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), achieving a score of 95.7 during evaluation, well above the benchmark of 80 required.

Headquartered from central Hull, Pagabo Group’s mission is to utilise technology and innovation to bring forward a better, faster, and greener approach to operations across various industries. The group is the parent organisation for a group of cross-industry businesses including procurement framework specialist Pagabo, leading contract management software organisation Sypro, social value software and consultancy provider Loop, and asset risk management software solution Risk Manager.

While Pagabo Group’s various business units have a large presence in the built environment sector, they also operate across a range of industries including energy and waste – and have specific solutions for targeted industries, such as Loop’s Rail Social Value Tool.

Becoming a certified B Corp organisation is a rigorous process, which requires companies to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The process addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.

Simon Toplass, group CEO for Pagabo Group, said: “When we became Pagabo Group in 2024, it was because we wanted to bring together a collective that can help other organisations at any point within their operations. Whether its planning and procurement, through to management and evaluation, our goal has always been to produce positive outcomes for all at every touchpoint.

“The evaluation process looks at a company’s impact on communities, the environment, and governance. Alongside these, it also focuses on creating a positive impact on employees, which is something that’s always been a top priority for us. The B Corp certification marks the latest in a number of accreditations we hold that back this way of working, including being a Living Wage Employer and a Good Business Charter business.

“We have embodied the ethos championed by B Corp, and that is clearly reflected by the rigorous accreditation process awarding us 95.7 points – well above the benchmark of 80 required. The milestone solidifies what we’ve been working so hard on and sets stock of what will be a continued commitment to do even better into the future.”

Pagabo Group and its business units are now part of a global community of more than 8,000 certified B Corp organisations. The B Corp community in the UK represents a broad cross-sector of industries and sizes, with more than 2,000 companies including household names like The Guardian, innocent, and Patagonia.

For more information about Pagabo Group and its services, please visit https://www.pagabogroup.com/