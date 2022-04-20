Plans were submitted by The Travellers Rest on Hill Top Road for external alterations at the pub.

The applicant proposed the addition of a new fixed seating area over the existing car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armley pub set to transform into booming Summer drinking location as outdoor seating plans approved Pic: Google

These plans have now been approved by the council.

A pergola with roller shutter walls will be installed.

New timber clad TV housing and new festoon lighting fixed to planters are included within plans.

The existing car park will be relined to create defined parking spaces - with four expected to be lost to incorporate the new seating area.

There are no planned changes to the inside of the pub, with all plans centring on the car park area.

A planning statement submitted to Leeds Council states: "This work is intended to improve the visual appearance of the premises, and the facilities offered to customers, and to help ensure the long-term viability of the business into the future.”

The plans were approved on April 14.