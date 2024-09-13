A new banking hub is opening in Leeds.

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has announced a new banking hub will be launching in Armley as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.

The banking hub in Armley will be delivered by Cash Access UK and over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and look for potential sites.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

Armley is set to have a banking hub. | Gary Longbottom

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

Furthermore, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days. LINK has recommended that the hub should include a cash machine.

Nick Quin, head of financial inclusion, LINK: “We are pleased to recommend this new banking hub for the local community in Armley.

“Despite bank closures, many consumers and businesses are reliant on cash, and it is essential that we protect access to cash and basic banking for communities across the UK.”

The hub comes after the closure of the last bank branch in the town. It is expected to be open in 12 months’ time.