Ardent announces a hat-trick of promotions in its Leeds office

A leading land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice has made three promotions in its Leeds office as it gears itself for further growth in 2025.

Ardent, which has expertise in the consenting and delivery of projects across the transport, renewables, utilities and regeneration sectors, employs close to 200 people across offices in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Warrington, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow.

It recently announced that it had hit £14.8 million in turnover which is underlying its commitment to giving opportunities to its team at all levels with promotions throughout the business.

In Leeds, Orla Downs has been promoted to Senior Engagement Consultant in the Planning and Engagement team.

Jon Stott

Rosalyn Gledhill (Renewables) has become Associate Land Officer in the Land Assembly directorate and Louisa Getley has been made a Consultant in the Land Referencing team.

Elsewhere across the company, Charles Gregory becomes Associate Director in the Valuation and Compensation team while Ellie Cornelius moves up to Senior Surveyor.

There were a total of eight promotions in the company’s Land Assembly directorate including Elliot Chandler (Utilities) and Graeme Black moving up to Senior Associate Director in Ireland.

Jim Lowe (Transport) and Fiona Mulcahy (Transport) have become Senior Surveyors as Laura Crumpton (Utilities) and Abbey Read (Renewables) move to Associate. Hannah Purchase (Transport) takes up the role as Associate Director.

There were nine promotions in Ardent’s Land Referencing team as Daniel Rowley, Aidan Fox and Nicola Dwyer joined Louisa Getley by being made Consultants. Callum Channing, Shivani Kara and D’Arcy Pearce all move up to Senior Consultant while Marcus Humphrey moves up to Principal Land Consultant and Michael Kenny to Principal Consultant.

Jon Stott, Group Managing Director of Ardent, said: “This is another milestone in what has been another very positive period for Ardent.

“We continue to grow and continue to provide expert advice on major projects across the country that are fundamental to delivering more clean energy, better transport links and new homes throughout the UK and Ireland.

“It is only through investing in the growth and wellbeing of the people at Ardent that we are able to do this and that is why this is such a special moment as we see 20 colleagues earn promotions.

“We will see our teams grow even further in the coming weeks, months and years to help deliver on our very ambitious targets and it’s also important that we recognise the efforts of every single person who has helped us to get to where we are today.”