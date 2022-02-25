Application by Armley shop owner to sell alcohol from 8am opposed by Rachel Reeves MP, police and councillors

Owner of Armley Food Stuff Mr Shamil Khalil originally wanted to be able to serve alcohol from 7am at the shop.

However, due to opposition, his new plans are to be able to sell alcohol from 8am - set to be discussed at the next licencing committee.

The premises fall within one of the areas of Leeds currently subject to an assessment of cumulative impact, West Yorkshire Police said in their submissions.

The shop currently has a licence to sell alcohol from 9am.

Rachel Reeves MP, West Yorkshire Police and all three Armley councillors have strongly opposed the plans.

Armley Town Street is a problem area for street drinkers.

The report from West Yorkshire Police sent to planners said: "This leads West Yorkshire Police to believe that they really do not understand their licence or have any idea of what the conditions currently listed on it are."

West Yorkshire Police, at this present moment in time, "do not have the confidence that the current management take their responsibilities seriously".

"Therefore, in these circumstances, West Yorkshire Police has no alternative but to ask a presiding subcommittee at a forthcoming hearing concerning this application, to refer to paragraph 7.64 of the ‘Statement of Licensing Policy’ and refuse it outright", police said.

Armley councillors Lou Cunningham, James McKenna and Alice Smart have all also opposed the change in hours.

In a joint letter submission, they said: "Having more establishments selling alcohol for over 12 hours a day is not a constructive action and sends out the wrong message for the future developments of Armley."

The councillors "strongly objected" to the planned changes.

MP for Leeds West - Rachel Reeves - also sent a letter of opposition to the committee.

She said there was "no doubt" of the link between the huge amount of shops selling alcohol on Armley Town Street and problem drinkers.

She added: "We must act now to ensure no more off-licences open on Town Street in the foreseeable future."

A decision is set to be made at the next sub-committee meeting on March 1.