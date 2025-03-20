Angelica Solutions calls for greater support for small businesses as government prepares for the Spring Budget

With the upcoming Spring Budget, Sarah Vaughan, founder of Angelica Solutions, is calling on the government to introduce more financial support for small businesses, particularly in the areas of recruitment and workforce flexibility.

"The overhead costs of recruiting and training new talent are significant for small businesses," comments Sarah Vaughan. "While some subsidies exist for recognised apprenticeships, there is little to no support for less formal but equally valuable training. A meaningful subsidy for first year graduate salaries would make expanding our payroll a viable option and allow us to invest in the next generation of professionals."

“One of my mantras is ‘Build wells don’t bring water’ this is a key part of the ethos at Angelica Solutions. I want to empower people to be independent, not create dependencies”.

Additionally, any move to curtail zero-hours contracts would be bad for businesses as it removes flexibility for both employers and employees. "For Angelica Solutions, a flexible workforce is invaluable in an industry with varying resource demands. Likewise, employees appreciate the ability to work around study and family commitments. Any restriction on zero hours contracts could significantly hamper our growth while limiting earning opportunities for our team."

Pictured: The Angelica Solutions team from left to right - Alistair Stark, Data Analyst, Sarah Vaughan, Director and Felix Fawcett, Actuarial Analyst

As the government prepares to unveil the Spring Budget, policymakers need to consider the real-world impact of their decisions on small businesses like Angelica Solutions. "If we want small businesses to thrive, we need targeted support that acknowledges the realities of hiring, training, and managing a dynamic workforce."