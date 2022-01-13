Amity Brew Co launch unique new collaboration with food options from across Farsley

Amity Brew Co will now let customers order from popular local businesses including Grumpy's Bar and Wood Fired Pizza, Saint Jude and Sabroso Street.

Using a QR menu, customers can make their selections from their table in the tap room, before the food is delivered while they have a drink.

cc Amity Brew Co

Amity Brew Co announced the new move on a Facebook post.

It read: "Amity for lunch? It's possible!

"Take a seat & order some delicious, local food from your table using our handy QR menu!

"The whole gang is on there!"

The idea has gone down a storm with Farsley residents.

Posting on the social media announcement, one said: "What a fabulous idea. A huge support for local businesses."

Other businesses on offer are Deeva and Farsley Fire and Smoke.

Co-founder Russ Clarke, 37, said customers will get the chance to order their food from any eatery in Farsley or the surrounding area as part of its winter offering.

"With the nights being so dark and cold, it's not viable for us to have a street food truck outside so instead we've placed QR codes on each table taking our guests directly to the online ordering platforms for Farsley Fire and Smoke, Grumpy's, Sabrosa Street, Deeva and St Judes", he said.

"We are a brewery and taproom first so any available space we have goes towards brewing equipment including our brand new £30,000 canning line so we will never be able to have our own kitchen.

"With such incredible eateries on our doorstep we thought it was an ideal opportunity to send customers to the other Farsley independents.

"When the spring comes along we'll be reinstating our street food truck outside with a rotating menu to add value to the village's offering.

"At the moment our guests can order through UberEats to be delivered or can collect on their way to us through the village."

Ashley Turner, 40, is the owner of Farsley Fire and Smoke - which sells the "finest Yorkshire produce smoked over fire and smoke for a minimum of 16 hours".

The company has vans usually stationed in Farsley and Calverley and also offers a delivery service.

He praised the initiative shown by the brewery.

''We've enjoyed a great relationship with Amity with them allowing their customers to eat our food inside their premises", he said.

"It's a really nice touch and has really helped our business grow.

"Beer and BBQ, What's not to like?"