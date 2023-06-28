Aldi Evanston Avenue: Burley shop to reopen after huge refurbishment with ‘fresh new look’
The Leeds store has undergone refurbishment as part of a £600 million investment.
Aldi on Evanston Avenue is revealing a fresh new look and reopening its doors and welcoming customers back on Thursday (June 29) at 8am after a short closure.
The 990 square metre retail space received its transformation as part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into further improving its UK stores and services, and is based on feedback from over 50,000 customers.
Announcing the reopening, an Aldi spokesperson said: “The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.
“The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless. Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.”
Customers at the Burley store will also be able to walk down the “Aisle of Aldi”, where they can find legendary “Specialbuys” available every Thursday and Sunday.
During reopening week, the shop will also offer a range of outdoor items such as a metal frame pool and an inflatable kayak.
The store currently employs 43 people, and the refurbishment mean more jobs will be available in the future.
Aldi Store Manager Rayne Hewson said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”